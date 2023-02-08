A popular Sheffield pub is set to close temporarily for a £150,000 refurbishment, with some major changes planned.

The British Oak in Mosborough will shut for about two weeks in early April for the overhaul, which will include a revamp of the garden with ‘extensive’ planting and the creation of a new outdoor area which can be hired for parties or weddings. Inside, the extensive taxidermy collection will go as the traditional interior design is swapped for a more contemporary look including ‘unique’ artwork celebrating Sheffield and its people.

The stuffed animals will be replaced by framed T-shirts of famous Steel City bands like Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys, vintage shots of Sheffield nightlife, original Henderson’s Relish-themed artwork and other quirky features.

True North Brew Co boss Kane Yeardley said the pub, which is one of a dozen across Sheffield and South Yorkshire run by the company, was in need of an update. “When it was first designed I wanted it to look like a pub from middle England with the taxidermy and all the old stuff, but we’ve had it for over 10 years and it’s time for a refit,” he explained.

The British Oak pub in Mosborough, Sheffield, is due to close in early April for a £150,000 refurb. It is scheduled to reopen on April 21. Photo: True North Brew Co

“The new look will be more contemporary, with unique bits of art and references to Sheffield and Sheffield people. We’re excited about reinventing the British Oak.”

The pub has a new manager, Kate Cooper, who lives just five minutes away, and a new head chef, Ben Thompson, who also lives locally.

A new menu is on the way too, featuring more affordable dishes designed with the cost-of-living crisis in mind. The ‘True North Lite’ menu will first be introduced at The Milton Arms in Elsecar, Barnsley, before coming to The British Oak. It will feature a range of meals, including pork ribs, plaice goujons in a coconut batter, lasagne and beef stroganoff, priced at around £12.

Mr Yeardley said: “Some people in the suburbs have been really affected by how the heating bills have gone up and we have to respond to that. We’ve spent a lot of time creating new dishes that are affordable but still delicious.”

True North recently handed over the reins of one of its longest-running venues, The Old House in Sheffield city centre, to Vocation Brewery. But Mr Yeardley has said he is still looking at opportunities to invest in new pubs.

The date on which The British Oak will close for the refurb has yet to be confirmed and will be announced nearer the time, but it is scheduled to reopen on April 21.

