The Botanist Sheffield: Opening date confirmed for popular restaurant and bar after move to new location
The Botanist closed suddenly at its old site in Leopold Square, in Sheffield city centre, earlier this month.
But owners New World Trading Company (NWTC) announced that it was moving to the site of The Furnace, which NWTC also owns, at Charter Square, bahind the old Debenhams store.
The Furnace restaurant and cocktail bar closed on Sunday, January 12, and work to convert it to The Botanist is well underway.
An exclusive ‘housewarming’ party is now planned there next Thursday, January 30, with The Botanist opening to the general public the following day, Friday, January 31.
The Botanist in Leopold Square had closed after NWTC agreed a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) with its creditors to pay the money it owes them.
It was one of three venues which the firm closed, saying they were non-profitable.
NWTC said it had already rebranded sites elsewhere to Botanists and was confident it could ‘replicate this success’ in Sheffield by converting The Furnace into The Botanist.
Both The Furnace and The Botanist had an average score of 4.2/5 stars on Google reviews.
The Botanist will be open until 11pm most nights, until midnight on Fridays, and until 1am on Saturdays.
The Botanist is particularly popular for its cocktails and brunches, and also hosts live music.
