The Botanist Sheffield: Popular bar and restaurant in city centre closes suddenly
The Botanist, in Leopold Square, shut its doors permanently on Monday, January 6, its owners have confirmed.
The venue closed following a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), which New World Trading Company (NWTC) agreed with its creditors to pay the money it owes them.
Another Botanist branch in Coventry and the North Light in Chester have also closed this week as part of the agreement. NWTC said all three sites were non-profitable.
The firm told The Star that it plans to convert The Furnace bar and restaurant, which it also owns, on Charter Square, in Sheffield city centre, to a Botanist next month, February 2025.
It said it had already rebranded other venues elsewhere, namely The Club House, The Smugglers Cove, and The Canal House, into Botanist branches, and that it hopes to ‘replicate this success’ in Sheffield.
The company also said that it had opened new Botanist branches in Edinburgh, Sunderland and Barnsley, and would continue to expand the brand this year, with a new Botanist scheduled to open in Bournemouth in May.
The Botanist in Leopold Square had an average rating of 4.2/5 from more than 2,000 Google reviews.
It was popular for its cocktails, live music and the unique decor, bringing the outdoors inside, including seating within a bird cage which was the perfect setting for special occasions.
The branch last posted on its Facebook page on Friday, January 3, promoting its happy hour drinks deals.
The Star has asked how many staff worked at the venue and what is happening to employees there.
NWTC still operates 28 sites across the UK, including The Florist, in Watford, The Trading House, in London, The Oast House, in Manchester, and Botanist branches around the country.
