A highly-rated bar and restaurant in Sheffield city centre has closed, with work now underway on a major rebrand.

The Furnace, on Charter Square, is shut, with a notice on the door stating: “We close our doors at 9pm today. This is our last day as The Furnace. We will be back open 31st January.”

It is understood that its last day of trading before the temporary closure was Sunday, January 12, but no announcement appears to have been made on The Furnace website or via its social media accounts.

The Furnace bar and restaurant, on Charter Square, in Sheffield city centre, has now closed and is being converted into a branch of The Botanist. A sign on the door says 'we will be back open 31st January'. | National World

The Star reported last week how The Furnace was due to be converted into a new branch of The Botanist cocktail bar and restaurant, replacing the old one in Leopold Square, which closed permanently last Monday, January 6.

Both brands are owned by New World Trading Company (NWTC), with The Botanist in Leopold Square among three sites shut by the firm on the same day as part of a deal to pay its creditors.

NWTC told The Star last week that it had already rebranded some of its other sites to The Botanist and hoped to ‘replicate this success’ by converting The Furnace in Sheffield to The Botanist in February 2025.

The Furnace bar and restaurant, on Charter Square, in Sheffield city centre, opened in June 2021 | National World

A spokesperson for NWTC this week told The Star: “The team at The Botanist Sheffield were offered new roles at neighbouring venues and as such, the business has retained 70 per fect of the team.

“Members of staff affected have been redeployed to either the new Botanist site (previously The Furnace) or The Botanist, Barnsley.”

The Furnace was popular for its cocktails and food, especially its brunches, which one customer called ‘exceptional’.

The late night venue was also known for its live music, and for the fire pit on its terrace, surrounded by seating.

It boasted an average rating of 4.2/5 stars, based on more than 850 Google reviews. That’s the same score as The Botanist on Leopold Square, which had nearly 2,200 reviews.