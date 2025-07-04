The Belfry Beighton: Revamped Sheffield pub reopens without television in beer garden
The Belfry on Eckington Road, Beighton, has seen a six-figure investment, according to owners Greene King.
It includes new indoor televisions, a modernised restaurant and 60 extra outdoor seats.
But the boozer is still waiting to hear whether it will be allowed to install a big outdoor television.
In April, it applied for permission to have a 65 inch screen on the patio, stating it would be a ‘valuable amenity for patrons and enhance the public house's role within the community’.
It also submitted a noise impact assessment which concluded there was ‘unlikely to be an additional adverse impact’ on residents.
But six residents have sent objection letters over noise and anti-social behaviour.
One states they already hear ‘foul language and loud voices’.
“During the summer months in particular there is excessive noise when people gather outside and the pub windows are open especially when sporting events are being televised.
“This will only increase if more people are encouraged to be outside to watch these events. The foul language and loud voices that are often experienced make it impossible to sit outside in our own garden so anything that increases the number of people outside the pub will only add to this”
Another states in the 25 years they have lived nearby they have experienced anti-social behaviour from drinkers and unattended children, who knock on doors and run away.
It adds: “We feel that the siting of an external TV will exacerbate this behaviour and create additional noise, particularly during warm weather.”
