The Belfry Beighton: Revamped Sheffield pub reopens without television in beer garden

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 16:35 BST
A Sheffield pub has reopened after a revamp but controversial plans for an outdoor television hang in the balance.

The Belfry on Eckington Road, Beighton, has seen a six-figure investment, according to owners Greene King.

It includes new indoor televisions, a modernised restaurant and 60 extra outdoor seats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Regular Beryl Fitzgibbons reopens the Belfry in Beighton, with general manager James Dobson.placeholder image
Regular Beryl Fitzgibbons reopens the Belfry in Beighton, with general manager James Dobson. | greene king

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

To celebrate the relaunch, regular patron for the last 15 years, Beryl Fitzgibbons, cut a ribbon.

But the boozer is still waiting to hear whether it will be allowed to install a big outdoor television.

In April, it applied for permission to have a 65 inch screen on the patio, stating it would be a ‘valuable amenity for patrons and enhance the public house's role within the community’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also submitted a noise impact assessment which concluded there was ‘unlikely to be an additional adverse impact’ on residents.

But six residents have sent objection letters over noise and anti-social behaviour.

One states they already hear ‘foul language and loud voices’.

Plans for big screen outside The Belfry pub, in Beighton, Sheffield to show sport have been drawn up, but have raised concern from neighbours. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Plans for big screen outside The Belfry pub, in Beighton, Sheffield to show sport have been drawn up, but have raised concern from neighbours. Photo: Google | Google

“During the summer months in particular there is excessive noise when people gather outside and the pub windows are open especially when sporting events are being televised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This will only increase if more people are encouraged to be outside to watch these events. The foul language and loud voices that are often experienced make it impossible to sit outside in our own garden so anything that increases the number of people outside the pub will only add to this”

Plans for big screen outside The Belfry pub, in Beighton, Sheffield to show sport have been drawn up, but have raised concern from neighbours. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Plans for big screen outside The Belfry pub, in Beighton, Sheffield to show sport have been drawn up, but have raised concern from neighbours. Photo: Google | Google

Another states in the 25 years they have lived nearby they have experienced anti-social behaviour from drinkers and unattended children, who knock on doors and run away.

It adds: “We feel that the siting of an external TV will exacerbate this behaviour and create additional noise, particularly during warm weather.”

Related topics:The BelfrySheffieldGreene KingRestaurantCommunity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice