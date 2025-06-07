A popular Sheffield pub is set to close, for a major refit.

The owners of The Belfry, on Eckington Road, Beighton, have announced that it will close temporarily from next week, while work goes ahead to transform it inside.

Plans for big screen outside The Belfry pub, in Beighton, Sheffield to show sport have been drawn up, but have raised concern from neighbours. Photo: Google | Google

The Star reported plans to introduce large TV screens outside the venue in its beer garden last month after a planning application was submitted to Sheffield Council for the work.

Now the brewery which owns the venue, Greene King, has confirmed that work will start on a major refit, which it says will cost over £100,000.

They said the pub, part of its Flaming Grill brand, will be given a brand-new look and feel following a ‘six-figure investment’.

They told The Star the pub would temporarily close from Monday, June 9 whilst the refurbishment takes place, with the upgraded venue set to reopen its doors next month.

They added: “The works include a transformation of the Belfry’s exterior space with new garden furniture and 60 additional covers, as well as cosy lighting to provide friends and families alike with the ultimate destination to enjoy the summer sun.

“The pub’s interior will also be revamped to create a comfortable and stylish setting that ensures an enhanced dining experience for customers. New TV screens will be placed throughout the inside of the venue to deliver an enhanced entertainment offering.”

Plans had been submitted to the council for an outdoor screen in the garden, but Sheffield Council is yet to make a decision on planning permission on that issue.

Some concerns were raised by residents over the noise that an outdoor screen could could mean for neighbours.

In documents sent to Sheffield Council’s planning department on behalf of the pub’s owners, Greene King, plans were outlined involving a 65 inch screen being put up on a frame in the patio area outside the local, adding it had been designed with careful consideration of the building’s appearance and the surrounding area.

It added it would provide a valuable amenity for patrons and enhance the pub’s role within the community, ensuring its continued relevance as a community hub in the years to come.