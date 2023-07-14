A popular Sheffield city centre pub is set for a new lease of life more than two years after closing for good during the pandemic.

The Wig & Pen on Campo Lane, round the back of Sheffield Cathedral, was a favoured haunt for lawyers, journalists and business people, among others. But it shut during the wave of Covid lockdowns and never reopened.

Christopher Harris now plans to reopen the venue, which backs on to the historic Paradise Square, as a cocktail bar called The Beat & Track. He says the 90-seater bar will make its own syrups, shrubs, tinctures and infused spirits, with a mix of signature and classic cocktails, like Berry & Cucumber Daiquiris, Hot & Honey Margaritas, and Turkish Delight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of cocktails will be available priced two for £10 all day every day, and there will also be a range of beers, wines and spirits on offer, along with bar snacks and grazing boards.

Christopher Harris outside the old Wig & Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre, which he is reopening as a cocktail bar called The Beat & Track.

Chris spent nearly nine years working for Ego Mediterranean, which has pubs and restaurants around the country, including in Sheffield city centre and Dore, with his most recent role being as a bar development manager, before he decided to branch out on his own. He worked at Browns prior to that and has a wealth of bartending and cocktail-making experience.

He has already applied to Sheffield City Council for a licence for the new venue, through his company Around and About Bars. He has requested opening hours from 9am-1am sunday to Thursday, and 9am-2.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, though he says the bar will close half an hour earlier to give people time to drink up. Should everything go to plan, it could open as early as September, though there is lots of work to do before then.

Chris told The Star: “It’s a classic bar in the heart of Sheffield, which has been neglected a bit, and I’m excited to be bringing it back to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad