The last pub in a Peak District pub has issued a statement confirming its long term future.

The Anglers Rest in Bamford has hired a “troubleshooter” landlord with a reputation for saving pubs in distress.

Rick Ellison has signed a 15-year lease on the boozer, which was at risk of “imminent” closure in December.

Elizabeth Marshall, chair of the board of directors of Bamford Community Society, said: “Rick has a reputation for making a success of pubs in financial hardship. Already in his portfolio is The Old Hall Hotel in Hope, The Peak Hotel in Castleton, The Anchor Inn at Tideswell crossroads and The Farmyard in Youlgreave - so, very much tried and tested locally.

“Rick was introduced to the shareholders at the Bamford Community Society AGM on Saturday for a question-and-answer session and the members very much liked what they heard.

“The pub will remain a community asset and Rick is keen to retain the Post Office and cafe. We are very happy that we have found someone whose values are aligned with ours.”

The Anglers includes a pub, post office, bunkhouse and cafe and is seen as vital to the health of the village. It is the second time it has been saved after locals bought it in 2013.

In 2023, Mr Ellison reopened the Farmyard Inn on Main Street, Youlgreave.

At the time he said: “I was a trouble-shooter landlord for Star Pubs and Bars, going into pubs that might be derelict, empty or bankrupt. It was my job to go in and see what we could do to get it back into profit.”

Earlier this month, The Anglers Rest said 206 supporters had pledged £12,250 in a crowdfunding campaign and it was enough to keep the doors open.

In December, Bamford Community Society launched a drive to raise £30,000 saying it was at risk of “imminent closure” due to rising costs.