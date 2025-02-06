The Anglers Rest Bamford: Owners make announcement after final push to save Peak District village's last pub

Published 6th Feb 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 8th Feb 2025, 05:02 BST
The last pub in a Peak District village has been saved from closure thanks to a last minute fundraising effort.

The Anglers Rest in Bamford is set to keep the doors open after 206 supporters pledged £12,250 in a crowdfunding campaign which finished on February 5.

In December, Bamford Community Society launched a drive to raise £30,000. In a Facebook post this week it announced the sum raised was enough to ensure the doors stay open.

The Anglers Rest in Bamford is seeking a tenant to stave off closure.
The Anglers Rest in Bamford is seeking a tenant to stave off closure. | Elizabeth Marshall

It added: “A huge thank you to all who have supported our wonderful community pub.”

Responding, Ann Kelly said: “Well done to all who organised, volunteered and helped with this effort.”

Mel Hamson said: “Well done people, your tenacity and teamwork has really paid off.”

Joanne Braham added: “Pleased to have helped, even in a small way.”

The Anglers includes a pub, post office, bunkhouse and cafe and is seen as vital to the health of the village. It is the second time it has been saved after locals bought it in 2013.

In January, Elizabeth Marshall, chair of the board of directors of Bamford Community Society, said it was losing money but could be a goldmine in the right hands.

They were offering the pub, post office, bunkhouse and cafe to a tenant who would pay rent but keep any profit.

She said: “Our Crowdfunder appeal means that we can 'keep the lights on' but we are still in negotiations with our preferred tenant - nothing is signed.”

