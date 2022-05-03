If you or someone you know is getting married, you’ll likely want to celebrate the last nights of freedom by partying the night away.

It can be difficult to find the perfect venue, but look no further as Sheffield is home to a variety of pubs and bars that cater for stag and hen parties - and we’ve rounded up some of the best ones.

Celebrate your last night of freedom with a hen party or stag do at one of the venues on our list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are some of the best venues in Sheffield hosting stag and hen parties.

All Bar One

Round up the hens and head to All Bar One to party in style with plenty of food and drink package options and a cocktail masterclass to entertain the guests.

You’ll have the opportunity to create your own buffet with a selection of buffet and canapé options available, including finger food, sandwiches, wraps and sharing boards.

Then pick your favourite tipple from spirits, wines, beer and prosecco, and keep the drinks flowing all night as everyone makes a toast to the bride.

Visit the All Bar One website to make a booking enquiry.

Revolution

From prosecco receptions to party food packages, cocktail masterclass and a whole host of entertainment, Revolution is another perfect place to celebrate the bride getting hitched.

Relax in a plush booth area and get ice-cold cocktails or bottles of spirits delivered straight to your table.

To get the party off to a start, enjoy a game of Flavour Limbo, which sees guests take turns to Limbo under a stick of flavour shots.

Head over to the Revolution website to make a booking.

Mojo

If you fancy learning how to make your favourite cocktails, Mojo Sheffield might be a great option for a Hen party.

The bar on Holly Street in Sheffield city centre hosts Bachelorette parties for £35pp.

Your hen party will be treated to two fun-filled hours of cocktail mixing and sampling, and you'll also learn how to shake cocktails with their all-star bartenders during one of the cocktail making classes.

The package also includes four drinks, games and your own private bartender, plus a complimentary round of shooters.

To make a booking, visit the Mojo website.

Riverside Kelham

Riverside Kelham has four areas available for either a Hen or Stag party.

The Snug is a cosy hideaway opposite the bar, perfect for smaller groups and can be privately closed off.

The Angels’ Share is our entirely private function room upstairs for large events, or you could hire out the entire venue.

The pub will cater to your party needs, whether that’s a buffet or a three-course meal, and of course all the alcohol you need.

To book, go to www.riversidesheffield.co.uk/parties/

The Forum

Nestled in the heart of the city centre, Forum is the ideal spot for party goers of either the bride or groom.

You’ll have the option to choose from a Cocktail Masterclass, Bottomless Brunch, Bottomless Pizza, Buffet, Paella Party or a BBQ.

The venue also has some great offers available on a selection of drinks to help you get the party started.

The Common Room

The Common Room has plenty to offer if you’re searching for a night of entertainment for your party.

There’s plenty to keep everyone entertained, from pool and table tennis to giant Jenga and beer pong.

The sports bar on Devonshire Street also has a variety of party packages available, along with a selection of extras and add-ons to help you create a bespoke experience perfect for any occasion.

The Botanist

Join Botanist Sheffield for an afternoon or evening of fun as you shake and make cocktails with a bartending expert.

You’ll also be able to enjoy food from the rotisserie, deli and grill and a selection of cocktails.

The masterclass is available to both ladies and gents for £25.