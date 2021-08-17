New Sheffield cocktail bar brings some Americana-style MOJO to city centre

The Americana-inspired cocktail bar brand says it will bring its high-octane energy to the city in September. MOJO is known for its cocktails, food and rock n’ roll-inspired decor and music and its hospitable teams.

Taking up residence in Quest Property’s former NUM building on Holly Street, the eclectic new venue has recently undergone a £750k refurbishment.

The brand’s iconic trademark skull has been given a fitting change of look ahead of its arrival at its new home, acquiring a miner’s helmet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An impression of what the Sheffield MOJO bar will look like inside

Set over two floors, the new 4,400-sq ft premises provide covers for 350 people with additional seating on the ground floor and first-floor terrace.

This is the sixth bar in the MOJO group with successful venues in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Harrogate and Nottingham.

The bar offers entertainment in the form of shuffleboard and beer pong as well as large screens for sports fans to watch those all-important matches, and a private event space for more intimate gatherings.

The Sheffield take on the MOJO skull logo with an added miner's helmet - the building on Holly Street used to be the NUM union headquarters

Guests at the new Sheffield venue can try a new menu with a firm focus on American-style pizzas.

MOJO MD Martin Greenhow said: “Rock n’ roll is in our soul, it’s part of our DNA. Sheffield is an obvious MOJO location, with its fabulous music heritage - these streets are ours!

“The city has a great culture around its diverse music scene and that’s something we’re very much looking forward to being a part of.

" Life is finally returning to normal and we’re excited to help bring cities back to life and see people enjoying the electric atmosphere that we’re known for.

"To be opening our sixth bar as we’re just coming out of a nationwide lockdown is a massive achievement, the hospitality industry has definitely been one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic and we’re just as excited as our guests to be back dancing on tables and bars - especially in this vibrant city.”