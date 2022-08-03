Several of the UK's leading supermarkets recalled a number of products due to food safety concerns only a month ago, but now more food and drinks across the supermarkets have been recalled.

The items to be recalled include food and drink from leading supermarkets across the UK including Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Waitrose.

And reasons for this particular recall include potential raw foods, wrong labelling, erroneous ingredients and wrong 'use-by' dates.

And an updated selection of the recalled items is listed below:

Sainsbury’s Prawns

Sainsbury’s is recalling their Sainsbury’s Cooked and Peeled Frozen Large King Prawns because of possibility of under-cooked prawns which may make this product unsafe to eat.

Any packs with the use by dates of May 2023, June 2023, July 2023, August 2023, September 2023, and October 2023 have been recalled, they have advised customers to not eat the product and should return it for a full refund.

Sainsbury’s Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry's is recalling one batch of Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream sold at Sainsbury's. As a result of a packaging error, it has the incorrect lid of Ben & Jerry's Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream resulting in peanuts not being mentioned on the lid – Which means the product is a health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts do not eat it, but instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Waitrose Prawns

Waitrose is also recalling their Waitrose Frozen Cooked and Peeled Jumbo King Prawns and Essential Frozen Cooked King Prawns because they may contain raw, uncooked prawns and due to the presence of raw, uncooked prawns it makes this product unsafe to eat.

Any packs of the Waitrose Essential Frozen Cooked King Prawns with the use by dates codes up to and including February 2024 have been recalled, and for the Waitrose Frozen Cooked and Peeled Jumbo King Prawns all date codes up to and including June 2023 have also been recalled.

Waitrose have advised customers to not eat the product and should return it for a full refund.

Tesco Pasta Sauce

Mars Food UK is recalling Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Pouch and Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Stir-in because they contain soya which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

If you have bought the mentioned products and have an allergy to soya, do not eat them and request a refund, they are: Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Pouch with a sell by date of 28 February 2023, 01 March 2023 or the Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Stir-in with a sell by date of 26, 27 April 2023

Alpro Rice drink

Alpro UK Limited is recalling part of a batch of Alpro Rice drink because it contains oats, or gluten, which is not mentioned on the label which means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to oats or gluten.