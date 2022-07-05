Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Lidl, Aldi and more issue food product recalls over safety concerns - full list

Several of the UK's leading supermarkets have recalled a number of products due to food safety concerns.

The items to be recalled include food and drink from leading supermarkets including Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Lidl, Aldi, Co-op, Iceland and Waitrose.

Reasons for this particular recall include erroneous ingredients, contaminants including small pieces of glass and metal, and wrong 'use-by' dates.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A selection of the recalled items is listed below:

Waitrose Rainbow trout fillets

Waitrose has urgently recalled a batch of its rainbow trout fillets which have been found to contain harmful bacteria. It can cause flu symptoms and, in rare cases, it can cause serious complications such as meningitis.

According to the Food Standards Agency, "symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick, and diarrhoea". The FSA adds that, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis

Lidl Glensallagh Glazed and Grilled American Style Cajun Shaved Ham

Lidl has recalled its Glensallagh Glazed and Grilled American Style Cajun Shaved Ham. It contains wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

Any packs with the use by dates of June 3, June 15, June 17 and June 22 have been recalled, they have advised customers to not eat the product if they have a gluten allergy and should return it for a full refund.

SPAR Hazelnut Choco

SPAR has also recalled a product with missing allergen information. SPAR Spread Up Hazelnut Choco 400g is being recalled because it contains almonds which are not mentioned on the label.

Those with nut allergies should return the product to the store for a full refund.

Morrisons chicken goujons

Morrisons is recalling several breaded chicken products because they may contain small pieces of glass, making them unsafe to eat.

These include packs from: Morrisons Breaded Chicken Nuggets, Morrisons Breaded Chicken Platter Morrisons Breaded Chicken Steaks with a use by date of June 18, June 19 June 21.

Lidl lager

Lidl GB is extending the recall of Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% to include additional date codes because it contains sulphur dioxide which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.

Lidl Pistachios

Lidl GB is recalling Alesto Californian Pistachios Roasted & Salted because salmonella has been found in the product.

Tesco croissants

Tesco is recalling Tesco Frozen All Butter Croissants 6 pack because it may contain almonds (nuts) not mentioned on the label.

Tesco Chicken and Vegetable soup

Tesco is recalling Tesco Chicken and Vegetable cup soup with croutons because it may contain small pieces of metal. The possible presence of small pieces of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

Tesco digestive biscuits

Tesco is recalling Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits because they may contain small pieces of metal which make it unsafe to eat.

Co-op pasta and salad

Co-op is recalling Co-op Peri peri Chicken Pasta Bowl and Co-op Prawn Marie Rose Layered Salad because they have been labelled with a 'use-by' date of 01 July 2022 instead of 01 June 2022.

Co-op Tuna Chunks

Co-op is also recalling Co-op Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil and Co-op Tuna Chunks in Springwater because the products may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe to eat.

Kinder

Last but not least, the popular ferrero chocolate brand, Kinder will be pulled from shelves soon as a selection of European labelled Kinder products manufactured at the Arlon factory in Belgium, may be contaminated with Salmonella.