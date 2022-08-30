Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major supermarkets such as Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Sainsbury's in Sheffield and elsewhere in the UK have recalled food products in recent weeks, urging customers who may have purchased certain goods to avoid consuming them.

Food recalls, while not common, must be taken seriously. They occur when there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

The following notice has been issued by the Food Standards Agency as these foods may cause harm if consumed:

A number of items have been recalled due to health fears

Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nuts

Tesco have recalled their mixed fruit and nuts from the supermarket's shelves because of this product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Customers who have bought the mixed fruits and nuts pack of 25g with all batch codes and best before dates are urged to return the product to their nearest store.

Tesco Vocation Lower Altitude Table Beer

Vocation Brewery is recalling all batch codes of Vocation Lower Altitude Table Beer 4 x 330ml, due to fermentation in some of the cans, causing them to swell and potentially burst.

All product batches are affected with all best before dates – If you've bought an affected product, and customers are urged to not drink it.

Instead, take a photo of the cans and then dispose of them safely at home. Show the photo to a colleague at a customer services desk in a Tesco store to receive a full refund, and no receipt is required.

Lidl Smoked Mackerel Fillet

Lidl GB is recalling Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in the product.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

The product details of those that should be returned of the Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil is the pack size of 150g with lot number: 01063402062022 and best before date of 02 January 2023.

Westmorland Farmshop Chocolate Bars

Westmorland Farmshop with The Cocoabean Co are recalling various chocolate bar products because they might have been mispacked with a peanut butter bar.

These products might contain peanuts which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

Products which should be returned are the Mint Fondant Bars, The Honeycomb Bar and The Salted Caramel Bar all which have a pack of size 45g with best before dates of 1 February 2023.

If you have bought the above products and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

Tesco Omega Fish Oil capsules

Tesco are recalling the Tesco Health Omega 3 Fish Oil 30, 90 and 240 capsules with certain date codes, as they contain raised levels of glycidol, which are above the permitted legal limit.

This shouldn't affect your health, if you've been following the dosage advice. However, if you've used the product very recently and feel unwell, we recommend you consult your GP.

The product batches affected are the Tesco Health Omega 3 Fish Oil 30, 90 and 240 capsules with best before end dates up to April 2024 – If you've bought an affected product return it to a Tesco store for a refund.

Ardo Fruitberry mix

Ardo NV is recalling Ardo Fruitberry mix because Hepatitis A has been found in the product, which makes the product unsafe to eat.

This product is contaminated with Hepatitis A. Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A usually include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

If you have bought this product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

The products which should immeidately be returned are the Ardo Fruitberry mix with a pack size of 1 kg, a lot number of 58622130 and best before end date of November 2024

Another id the Ardo Fruitberry mix with a pack size of 1kg, lot number: 58622131 and best before end date of November 2024.

And last but not least, Ardo Fruitberry mix with pack size pf 2.5kg, a lot number: 58622131 and best before end date of May 2024.

Morrisons Mango

Morrisons is recalling its mangos, with the possible presence of Salmonella in the products – The symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the nearest Morrisons store for a full refund.

Morrisons Mango with a pack size of 240 g and best before date of 23 August 2022

Morrisons Mango Fingers

Morrisons is recalling its Mango Fingers, with the possible presence of Salmonella in the products. The symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the nearest Morrisons store for a full refund.