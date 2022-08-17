Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food recalls, while not common, must be taken seriously. They occur when there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

Recently, multiple foods have been recalled off popular supermarket shelves and here are some more foods to which you should keep in mind are dangerous to eat.

Cérélia Dutch Pancakes

Food company Cérélia is recalling two types of its Abra-ca-Debora Dutch Pancakes because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes – The products are sold at Tesco stores in the UK, and online.

The packet of six original pancakes, which come in a 375g-sized package, are being recalled.

Asda White Lasagne Sauce

The Asda White Lasagne Sauce is being withdrawn from the supermarket's shelves because of a possible microbiological contamination risk. Customers are urged to return the product to their nearest store.

Linda McCartney Burgers

Linda McCartney recalled the Linda McCartney two Vegetarian 1/4lb burgers pack due to health fears as they contain milk, an ingredient which is not mentioned on the label.

The Linda McCartney two Vegetarian 1/4lb burgers pack is sold in popular supermarkets including Asda, Morrisons and Tesco.

John West Boneless Sardines in Sunflower Oil

John West sardines are sold in multiple supermarkets around the UK and the batch codes, 109, 110, 111, 112, with a best before date of December 2026 have been recalled.

Another John West product are the Sardines in Olive Oil in pack size 120g, the batch codes for this product is 109, 110, 111, 112, 113 and the best before date is December 2026

John West has issued a food recall notice for customers, and The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has released a risk statement: "These products may contain microbiological contamination and could be unsafe to eat."

Aldi Primula Spicy Cheese N Jalapeno Variant

The Aldi variant which is of pack size 140g has been recalled due to insufficient temperature control which may result in spoilage of the product which may be unsafe to eat.

Any Variant with a use by date of February 7, 2023 must be returned.

Co-op Chilli & Lime Protein Crunch

Co-op are recalling the Protein Crunch pack size of 120g with a best before date of August 15, 2022, September 5, 2022 and September 26, 2022.

The FSA issued a risk statement: "This product contains milk, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents."

Hovis Frozen Pancakes with Buttermilk

Ormo (Hovis) are urging buyers to return as they have recalled their Frozen Pancakes with Buttermilk. The pack size containing 12 x 4 packs with a best before date between February 8, 2023 to July, 11 2023 must be returned for a full refund.

Asda Chicken and Bacon Pasta Bake

Asda is recalling its Italian Inspired Chicken and Bacon Pasta Bake because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.