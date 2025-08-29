A festival that celebrates all things whisky is bringing over 350 tipples for eager Sheffield enthusiasts to try for the second year in a row.

Tickets are on sale for the Seven Hills Whisky Festival, returning to The Steamworks in the Steel City following the knock-out success of last year’s event.

Organisers are promising a “bigger, bolder” experience for 2025, with over 350 bottles from some of the world’s most popular distilleries available to try.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, October 18 and there are day and evening tickets on sale.

What to expect

This year’s festival will feature more than 350 whiskies from 44 distilleries and independent bottlers, offering guests the chance to explore everything from well-known favourites to rare, ultra-premium expressions.

Iconoic Scottish distilleries including Lagavulin, Caol Ila, The Dalmore and GlenAllachie will be on show, alongside an outstanding line-up of American whiskies from Sazerac, Woodford Reserve and Rittenhouse.

Those in attendance can also look forward to exceptional expressions from Ireland and Japan.

What’s Included in Your Ticket

Thee’s much more than just the 350+ whiskies from around the world to try, too.

Your ticket will also get you an exclusive Seven Hills Whisky Festival Glencairn glass to use during the event and take home, a ‘Dream Dram’ token, redeemable for a taste of an ultra-premium whisky worth £200 or more – with even more Dream Dram options than last year, a Highball Token, for a refreshing whisky highball crafted with premium Franklin & Sons mixers and live entertainment, including Sheffield favourites The Steel Rivers String Band, playing the final hour of each session, just some of the perks included.

Sheffield’s top street food vendors will serve up dishes to pair perfectly with your drams, with vegetarian options available. The festival also welcomes Forge Coffee Roasters as its official coffee partner – ideal for pacing yourself between tastings, or enjoying a warming Irish coffee.

You can read a first-hand account of exactly what to expect from The Sheffield Star HERE.

Masterclasses once again available

Whisky-lovers can take their knowledge to the next level with bookable masterclasses, led by industry experts. From the history and heritage of whisky-making to advanced tasting techniques, these sessions offer a rare opportunity to learn from the best. Advance booking is advised for the best prices.

Tickets are available now and are available HERE.