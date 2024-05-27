Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You can celebrate the finest whiskies at this event in Sheffield

There’s a new event for whisky enthusiasts to add to their calendars as the Seven Hills Whisky Festival announced it will be taking place on Saturday, October 5 this year at The Steamworks in Sheffield.

Organisers of the unique festival promise an unforgettable experience, celebrating the rich heritage of whisky-making. Whether a seasoned connoisseur or just starting on your whisky journey, this event is a perfect opportunity to indulge in the world of whisky.

The festival will make connections between Sheffield's iconic seven hills and Dufftown's historic 'seven stills,' including Mortlach, Glenfiddich and Balvenie. For the first time, the ‘Seven Hills Meets Seven Stills’ will celebrate the Sheffield landscape alongside Speyside's whisky heritage.

The Steamworks will be hosting Seven Hills Whisky Festival in Sheffield this autumn.

A limited number of early bird tickets were released on May 20 for £35. Regular tickets will be available for £45 once the early bird tickets sell out.

With Father’s Day approaching on June 16, the Seven Hills Whisky Festival tickets make the perfect gift for any whisky-loving dad. Tickets include access to exclusive whisky tastings, gourmet food, and live entertainment in a unique setting.

Around 200 whiskies will be on offer to sample, as well as masterclasses, food and drink stands, and music.

Event highlights include:

200 Whiskies: The opportunity to sample over 200 whiskies from various distilleries.

Masterclasses: Attendees will have the opportunity to enhance their knowledge by participating in expert-led masterclasses, from history and production to tasting techniques.

Glencairn Whisky Glass: Every ticket includes a free Glencairn Whisky Glass for your tastings and to take home as a momento.

‘Dream Dram' Token: Each ticket includes a 'dream dram' token, which will allow the holder the option to sample a super premium dram of whisky, which would usually retail from £200.

Food Stalls: A variety of exciting street food will be on hand to offer delicious pairings that complement the wide range of whiskies available.

Music: Enjoy DJs spinning records from across the decades, adding a vibrant atmosphere.

Enjoy at home: Continue the experience or purchase a gift by visiting the Bottle Shop and Merchandise stand.