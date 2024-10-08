Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What do you get when you bring together some of the world’s most loved whisky distilleries, experts on the industry and a warehouse full of eager Sheffield folk?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A night full of learning, tasting and laughter, is the answer.

I appreciate that whisky isn’t everybody’s favourite tipple, so this event (you may think) wouldn’t be for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But I have evidence to support that may not be the case. Whisky is certainly not my brother's drink of choice. However, even he could appreciate the differences in the bottles and enjoyed learning more about each distiller.

Truth be told, we were at the event for a special celebration.

Seven Hills Whisky Festival | Seven Hills Whisky Festival

We were celebrating my dad’s 60th birthday. He’s a big whisky fan and I knew that an evening tasting and talking whisky with experts in the room would be right up his street, and I’m glad to say he enjoyed the evening as much as I did.

So as the three of us queued outside the Steam Works venue on Saturday evening, we already had an idea that it was going to be a memorable night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts in the room

One of the elements of the evening I found really enlightening was the talk on how peat impacts whisky, with Michael Green from Edrington.

His depth of knowledge and his easy-going nature allowed the tastings to be both light-hearted and packed full of learnings, which I’m grateful to have been able to take away with me.

Michael Green on the impact peat has on whisky | Joe Cawthorn

And that knowledge was a theme that ran through the evening.

Every representative that we interacted with knew their whisky, and the process to create it, like the back of their hand. Of course you could say that it is their job to know the details, but the passion they clearly had for their brands was infectious and shone a whole new light on what made each and every one unique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The room had a gentle hum of excitement throughout the course of the night as the gathered crowds flocked to their favourite brands. Being able to ask questions, experience the tastings and discuss your experience was what it was all about, and it looked to me like everyone in attendance was soaking all the information up.

With over 280 whiskies on show, including the most expensive bottle in the room – The Singleton of Glen Ord 40 Year Old, valued at £3,200.

A different perspective

A word too for The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, who focus on selling well-known brands but in a different way. They make it all about the flavour, rather than the names, which gives lesser-known distillers the chance to compete with the bigger boys, as consumers don’t know which manufacturer the bottle comes from. An innovative idea to open up the market and diminish some of the big brand bias that can exist.

Seven Hills Whisky Festival | Seven Hills Whisky Festival

It was my first time visiting the Steam Works venue, too.

Set just back from Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane home, I’d heard of many events taking place there over the past months and was glad to finally have an excuse to check it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, the experience was better than I could have anticipated. A group of Sheffield-folk coming together to indulge in an evening of learning and tasting some of the world’s best produce made for a memorable night.

Entry gave you a ‘Dream Dram’ token too, the chance to taste a whisky of the distiller’s choice that was generally an expensive bottle or of significant rarity. I opted for the Highland Park on offer as it is my favourite distillery, while my dad chose the Laphroaig. A classy touch that allowed you taste something you ordinarily may not be able to get your hands on.

And my dad loved his birthday present, which is always the main thing.

Seven Hills Whisky Festival | Seven Hills Whisky Festival

It seems that we weren’t the only ones who enjoyed the event, either. Dani Hill, Festival Director said: ”We had an incredible day at our whisky festival, with over 280 whiskies on show from all corners of the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was amazing to see the whisky community in Sheffield come to life, and the feedback has been fantastic – people are saying it’s just what the city needs. Being the first event of this scale in Sheffield, we're thrilled with the response and excited to build on this for the future.

“Next year promises to be even bigger and better, and we look forward to making this an annual celebration for whisky lovers in the region.”

If you’re gutted you missed out on this year’s event, or enjoyed the day and would like to return, next year’s date is already in the diary. It will take place on 18th October, 2025 and tickets are on sale now HERE.