Sheffield retro: Gallery shows iconic rock bar The Wapentake in its 90s heyday
It was a favourite haunt for generations of Sheffield music lovers.
But the city’s famous Wapentake bar, on Wellington Street, closed its doors in the late 90s, although the site remained for a time under the name of The Casbah.
Among the famous moments in the bar’s history was the occasion in the 90s when Def Leppard, by then a massive name, agreed to play for the same fee they had been paid to perform there as a little-known group in the 70s.
This gallery of pictures looks back at the history of the popular venue.