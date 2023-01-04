News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: Gallery shows iconic rock bar The Wapentake in its 90s heyday

It was a favourite haunt for generations of Sheffield music lovers.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

But the city’s famous Wapentake bar, on Wellington Street, closed its doors in the late 90s, although the site remained for a time under the name of The Casbah.

Among the famous moments in the bar’s history was the occasion in the 90s when Def Leppard, by then a massive name, agreed to play for the same fee they had been paid to perform there as a little-known group in the 70s.

This gallery of pictures looks back at the history of the popular venue.

1. Popular bar

This gallery shows the Wapentake, on Wellington Street, in its heyday

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Bob Murfin (center) with members of Sheffield Band UFO who unveiled a plaque at the soon to be refurbished Wapentake bar in Sheffield

Bob Murfin (centre) with members of Sheffield Band UFO who unveiled a plaque at the soon to be refurbished Wapentake bar in Sheffield. WAPDU

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

3. Def Leppard

Def Leppard live at the Wapentake, Sheffield, October 5, 1995

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Crowd

The crowd enjoy Def Leppard live at the Wapentake, Sheffield, October 5, 1995

Photo: Paul Chappells

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3