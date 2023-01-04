But the city’s famous Wapentake bar , on Wellington Street , closed its doors in the late 90s, although the site remained for a time under the name of The Casbah.

Among the famous moments in the bar’s history was the occasion in the 90s when Def Leppard, by then a massive name, agreed to play for the same fee they had been paid to perform there as a little-known group in the 70s.