Sheffield’s food scene may be the most exciting it’s ever been, with an explosion of independent restaurants catering for all tastes.

But that’s not to say we haven’t lost some great places at which to eat in the city over the years, and this retro photo gallery shows the places we loved to dine out at in Sheffield during the early noughties. Some of the restaurants pictured are still going strong two decades later but others have sadly folded.

Perennial favourites like Ashoka, on Ecclesall Road, Rafters Restaurant in Nether Green, and the then-Michelin starred The Old Vicarage, in Ridgeway, all feature in this gallery. Some of the fondly remembered favourites we have lost include Nirmals Indian restaurant, on Glossop Road, Slammers seafood restaurant, in Hunters Bar, and Carriages restaurant on Abbeydale Road South.

There are restaurants captured in these photos, taken between 2000 and 2004, from Chapeltown to Victoria Quays and West Street. How many of them did you eat at, which were your favourites and are there any dishes you will never forget?

Noughties favourites Some of the most popular restaurants in Sheffield during the early 2000s

La Luna Owner Marinko Glavina and chef Rasim Ajzeri at La Luna restaurant, in Banner Cross, Sheffield, in March 2003

Groucho's Owner Hooshang Amiri pictured at Groucho's restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, Hunters Bar, Sheffield, in April 2003

Marble Court Waiters Malcolm Kok and Ho Keat Chan serve at the Marble Court restaurant, at Rockingham Gate, Sheffield, in March 2003