Foodie inspectors from the culinary bible Michelin Guide have revealed a number of new additions to their recommended list for this month.

Unfortunately, there are no new additions from Sheffield. However, a number of city eateries have previously won praise from inspectors and are currently listed on the website as places worth a visit. We certainly think all of these places are worth a trip out, and here’s what inspectors had to say about them.

No Sheffield restaurants currently have a coveted Michelin Star. However, this year’s list of new Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands and Green Stars will be announced on Monday, March 27, so fingers crossed.

Jöro, Krynkl, 294 Shalesmoor

Luke French at Jöro

A simple but stylish place in the Krynkl shipping container development, run by a keen chef-owner. Tasting menus mix modern British, New Nordic and Asian cuisine and feature some unusual combinations; book the Chef’s Bench to really feel part of the action. House of Jöro offers four bedrooms a short walk away.

Brocco Kitchen, Brocco Bank, Sheffield

A bright, laid-back ‘urban kitchen’ set within a stylish hotel. Come throughout the day for breakfast, brunch or afternoon tea – or on a Sunday for a roast. At dinner, the well-priced menu comprises a selection of small plates listed under the headings ‘The Hunter’, ‘The Fisher’ and ‘The Gardener’.

Rafters, Oakbrook Road, Nether Green

Delicious food at Rafters.

Exposed beams and brick add character to this stylish first floor restaurant, which offers set four and six course menus of modern, richly flavoured dishes; cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride. Wines are usefully listed by their style and characteristics. For the full experience book the chef’s table.

Old Vicarage, Ridgeway Moor (technically Derbyshire but is listed as Sheffield in the guide)

A delightful former vicarage in a semi-rural spot on the city’s edge. Two fixed price menus offer sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences; the ‘Prestige’ best showcases the chef’s abilities.

Fischer's at Baslow Hall (technically Derbyshire but is listed as Sheffield in the guide)

At the centre of impressive formal grounds sits this fine Edwardian manor house with charming bedrooms and a classic country house feel. Two dining rooms with an elegant, contemporary style are overseen by a formal service team; sit at the ‘Kitchen Tasting Bench’ to really be part of the action. Menus offer original modern dishes with Mediterranean influences.

The Gallery, Baslow (technically Derbyshire but is listed as Sheffield in the guide)