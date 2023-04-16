News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield restaurants: 7 of the best places to go out for a meal in Ecclesall Road - according to our readers

Ecclesall Road, or Eccy Road as it is known to those who live around it, is a melting pot of diverse restaurants.

By Rachel Flynn
Published 16th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

We asked our readers about their favourite spots on this busy Sheffield street and these were their suggestions.

These are some of the best restaurants on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road, according to readers of The Star

These are some of the best restaurants on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road, according to readers of The Star

This American-style diner has been open since the 1970s, serving a variety of burgers, steaks, ribs and chicken with a US twist. Kameron SK said: "There's always such a friendly atmosphere here, with amazing food too." Another Uncle Sam's fan, Allen Walton, praised the diner for its "great food, amazing staff, and good value for money."

Uncle Sam's Diner

Home to "the best curry in Sheffield" according to one of our readers, Katie Wright, Ashoka has been serving quality Indian food on Ecclesall Road since 1967. Offering all the classics as well as some individual dishes such as their 'Taxi Driver Curry', Ashoka is available for sit-in or takeaway dining seven days a week.

Ashoka

Opened in 2016, Blend Kitchen isn't just a delicious brunch spot - it's a social enterprise giving marginalised groups an opportunity to enter the hospitality industry. Recommended by Debra Towse, it's open from 10 - 3 from Wednesday to Saturday and the light and open space is also available for private hire. Alongside serving Eccy Road hearty and breakfast options throughout the day, they aim to to "support and change the lives of some of Sheffield's most vulnerable and disenfranchised people."

Blend Sheffield

