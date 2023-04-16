4 . Blend Sheffield

Opened in 2016, Blend Kitchen isn’t just a delicious brunch spot - it’s a social enterprise giving marginalised groups an opportunity to enter the hospitality industry. Recommended by Debra Towse, it’s open from 10 - 3 from Wednesday to Saturday and the light and open space is also available for private hire. Alongside serving Eccy Road hearty and breakfast options throughout the day, they aim to to “support and change the lives of some of Sheffield’s most vulnerable and disenfranchised people.” Photo: Becky Payne Photography