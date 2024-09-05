Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four Sheffield restaurants have been shortlisted for the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Award.

Sheffield has dominated the Yorkshire shortlist, taking almost half of the ten spots on the list

Over 40 cuisines are represented within the 130 restaurants that will be going head-to-head for the £100,000 grand prize in November.

Finalists will then be invited to create their hero dish for the panel of expert judges, which will decide who walks away with the cash prize.

The Sheffield restaurants which are in the running currently are Napoli Centro Pizzeria on Glossop Road, Unit at Valley Centertainment and Headford Street, Little Snack Bar on Devonshire Street, and The Street Food Chef on Arundel Street and Sharrow Vale Road.

Food from four shortlisted Sheffield restaurants in Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Award, from top left to bottom right: Unit, The Street Food Chef, Napoli Centro Pizzeria, and Little Snack Bar. | Uber Eats

Uber Eats is also offering all regional winners a £5,000 prize alongside a support package to help accelerate their businesses' growth.

Matthew Price, General Manager UK, Ireland and Northern Europe at Uber Eats said “We created the Restaurant of the Year Awards to spotlight the very best independent restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

“Small businesses like these make up a huge part of Uber Eats and we want to help every one of them thrive because Uber Eats only succeeds when our restaurant partners succeed.”

Returning judges, Uber Eats General Manager Matthew Price, and Be Inclusive Hospitality CEO Lorraine Copes will make up the esteemed panel.

They will be joined by Andi Oliver, street food influencer Kieran Monlouis (@foodyfella) and 2023 Restaurant of the Year award winner Josh Kleiner from Sandwich Sandwich.

Andi Oliver, chef, television and radio broadcaster, said: “As we embark on this journey of discovery with some of the UK and Ireland’s top chefs, let us celebrate the passion, skill, and dedication that make each independent restaurant a culinary haven."

Foodies across the UK and Ireland can visit ubereatsawards.com to vote for who they want to be in the final until voting closes on October 4, 2024.

September is Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are celebrating what makes the Steel City such a good place for dining out and enjoying a tipple or two.