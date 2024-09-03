Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield restaurant is in the running to be named one of the best in the country.

The Vine Indian Cuisine, on School Street, Mosborough, is on 10-strong shortlist for Regional Restaurant of The Year at the Asian Restaurant Takeaway Awards, known as ARTA.

It also made it on to shortlist in 2022 and in 2019, it won ‘regional chef of the year’.

The Vine Indian Cuisine, on School Street, Mosborough, is in the running for Regional Restaurant of The Year at the Asian Restaurant Takeaway Awards. | other

This year, nominees were based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including more than 900,000 reviews on ChefOnline, social media and food hygiene ratings. This is followed by a final judgement by ‘an esteemed judging panel’.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards evening on Sunday, October 6 at London’s Royal Lancaster hotel.

Categories include 28 regional restaurant, chef and takeaway awards, national newcomer and national champion of champions.

The UK’s curry industry accounts for a fifth of the restaurants in the UK, it is claimed.

The awards also ‘offer solidarity and morale for the industry, currently facing high energy costs, inflation, skilled staff shortages and the rising prices of raw materials’.

Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said Asian restaurants and takeaways deserve recognition for creating thousands of jobs and boosting local economies through their presence, “especially post Brexit.”

September is ‘Food and Drink Month’ in The Star, where we will be celebrating the city’s offerings and why it is the best place to dine out in and has the best pubs!