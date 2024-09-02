Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’ve been in Sheffield for a fifth of my life, and there’s one reason why I haven’t left…

I may not have the accent [yet?], but Sheffield is my home. Of course the greenery is great, as are the people, but what has kept me for so long is its food and drink offerings.

Throughout September, The Star - and our sister titles across National World - will be celebrating all things food and drink, and championing the hospitality industry in Sheffield.

While we produce ‘foodie’ content all year round, Food & Drink Month will see us going the extra mile to highlight our culinary heroes and our readers’ top picks.

In my opinion, Sheffield is repeatedly overlooked when it comes to its outstanding food and drink businesses. From its lack of Michelin stars, to missing out at national awards events, it can feel like our city is inferior to others in the UK.

But to show you why this needs to change, I have compiled a list of my top reasons why our city is a foodie hotspot.

This is why Sheffield’s food and drink offerings are the best in the UK

Sheffield is home to an abundance of food halls, including Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall - Kommune, Sheffield Plate, Cutlery Works, and Cambridge Street Collective are just some of Sheffield’s current food halls - and there are still plans for more. They have a relaxed and bustling atmosphere, plenty of food and drink vendors to choose from, and many of them host events. Not only that, but food halls are a great place for budding restaurateurs to start out. They’re guaranteed footfall, experience, and they won’t have the overhead costs of their own premises to deal with.

- Kommune, Sheffield Plate, Cutlery Works, and Cambridge Street Collective are just some of Sheffield’s current food halls - and there are still plans for more. They have a relaxed and bustling atmosphere, plenty of food and drink vendors to choose from, and many of them host events. Not only that, but food halls are a great place for budding restaurateurs to start out. They’re guaranteed footfall, experience, and they won’t have the overhead costs of their own premises to deal with. Unique offerings in neighbourhoods and suburbs - One of the best things about Sheffield is all its neighbourhoods with their own unique food and drink outlets. Some popular locations include Abbeydale Road, London Road, Ecclesall Road, Broomhill, Crookes, and Kelham Island. And as the city continues to grow, more areas are bound to develop to offer even more.

- One of the best things about Sheffield is all its neighbourhoods with their own unique food and drink outlets. Some popular locations include Abbeydale Road, London Road, Ecclesall Road, Broomhill, Crookes, and Kelham Island. And as the city continues to grow, more areas are bound to develop to offer even more. Independent restaurants prevail - Sheffield is packed with independent restaurants that are often cheaper and better than the chains - and they mean you will have to come back for another taste. Of course, you’re going to find big names in the city too, but our independent businesses are amazing.

- Sheffield is packed with independent restaurants that are often cheaper and better than the chains - and they mean you will have to come back for another taste. Of course, you’re going to find big names in the city too, but our independent businesses are amazing. Fine dining - Several Sheffield restaurants have been featured in the Michelin Guide for their unique fine dining experience - but their prices are far from those you will find in London. The award-winning chefs at restaurants including Joro and Rafters have received huge praise for their delicious menus, and many of the ingredients are locally sourced.

- Several Sheffield restaurants have been featured in the Michelin Guide for their unique fine dining experience - but their prices are far from those you will find in London. The award-winning chefs at restaurants including Joro and Rafters have received huge praise for their delicious menus, and many of the ingredients are locally sourced. Worldwide cuisine - There are few places in the country where you can find virtually every world cuisine on your doorstep. Here in Sheffield, we have restaurants that specialise in Ethiopian cuisine to Italian, Lebanese to Brazilian, and Japanese to British.

Vegetarians and vegans never miss out - Vegetarians and vegans have no shortage of food and drink offerings in Sheffield, whether great menu options, or specialist venues. Award-winning vegan/vegetarian businesses include South Street Kitchen at Park Hill Flats, Kelham’s Church Temple of Fun, and Lovely Rita's Bakehouse in Highfield.

- Vegetarians and vegans have no shortage of food and drink offerings in Sheffield, whether great menu options, or specialist venues. Award-winning vegan/vegetarian businesses include South Street Kitchen at Park Hill Flats, Kelham’s Church Temple of Fun, and Lovely Rita's Bakehouse in Highfield. Cask ales and craft beers - From brewery tap rooms to traditional pubs, Sheffield has lots of outstanding pubs with cask ales and craft beers from stouts to IPAs. Many of them stock beers from local breweries.

- From brewery tap rooms to traditional pubs, Sheffield has lots of outstanding pubs with cask ales and craft beers from stouts to IPAs. Many of them stock beers from local breweries. Historical and traditional pubs - History buffs can have a field day in Sheffield, with many of its pubs having colourful pasts. The Old Queen’s Head is suspected to be the oldest domestic building in Sheffield, thought to date from around 1475.

- History buffs can have a field day in Sheffield, with many of its pubs having colourful pasts. The Old Queen’s Head is suspected to be the oldest domestic building in Sheffield, thought to date from around 1475. Hard working individuals - Since taking up my role as the Food & Drink Champion in Sheffield, I’ve been amazed to meet so many hardworking people in the hospitality industry. Whether they’ve just taken the plunge and opened their first business, or they’ve survived decades, or they’ve just gone above and beyond in their role, it’s no mean feat and deserves to be celebrated.

- Since taking up my role as the Food & Drink Champion in Sheffield, I’ve been amazed to meet so many hardworking people in the hospitality industry. Whether they’ve just taken the plunge and opened their first business, or they’ve survived decades, or they’ve just gone above and beyond in their role, it’s no mean feat and deserves to be celebrated. Made in Sheffield - Sheffield has lots to be proud of, including its unique fishcake and its much-better-than-Worcestershire-Sauce, Henderson’s Relish.