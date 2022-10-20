Sheffield has no shortage of great watering holes, and call centre worker Steve Lovell, who trained as a graphic designer, has assembled them as never before in a handy map inspired by Harry Beck’s famous Tube plan. He has plotted 443 pubs across Sheffield in the full-size map, on which they are split into different coloured lines by neighbourhood, with 176 featuring in a smaller city centre edition.

The 48-year-old, who lives in Rothwell, Leeds, has previously created similar pub maps for his home city and numerous other places before turning his attention to Sheffield. He told how the Sheffield map had taken around three weeks to create via a tried and tested process which begins with him scouring the internet for details of the area’s pubs before doing further research online to check those he’s found remain open.

Steve Lovell with his London Underground-style map of Sheffield's pubs outside The Washington on Fitzwilliam Street in Sheffield city centre

“After all that I begin the challenging design work of condensing it all into a geometric diagram,” he said. “It’s often a lengthy puzzle, but it’s satisfying to get everything to fit together by the end. When I’ve just about completed the design I usually like to visit the area I’ve done it for, take a few photos and have a drink or two (or more if I'm not driving). I don’t include members clubs on my maps, but it’s not unusual to see cafes, hotels and restaurants on them if it seems like you just get a drink from those kinds of places.”

Having completed his Sheffield pub maps, Steve, who also loves creating weird and wonderful costumes, spent an evening visiting some of the city’s pubs wearing an outfit made using 330 soft toys and chatting to locals about the project, which he said was ‘a lot of fun’. Steve has now produced maps covering the whole of South Yorkshire, including Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley, where he attended Barnsley College for four years in the 90s. The full maps measure 24inx36 ins (610mm x 915mm), and cost £15 including postage, with the smaller town and city centre versions being A3-sized and priced at £12.50.

A close-up of Steve Lovell's London Underground-style map of Sheffield's pubs, which features more than 400 places at which to drink

To order one of the maps, visit: www.orderaround.co.uk.

Steve Lovell spent around three weeks creating his London Underground-style map of Sheffield's pubs

Steve Lovell outside the Three Tuns pub with the city centre edition of his London Underground-style map of Sheffield's pubs

The smaller city centre edition of Steve Lovell's London Underground-style map of Sheffield's pubs