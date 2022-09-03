Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a fan of the tasty treat has handily mapped the best places across the city to fulfil your craving.

Jenni Sayer set up the Sheffield Park Project with her friend Laura Appleby to chronicle their attempts to visit all the city’s green spaces

Having pursued her passion for the great outdoors, she is indulging in her love of the less healthy but equally rewarding pork sandwich by embarking on the creatively titled Sheffield Pork Project.

Some of the best places in Sheffield at which to buy a roast pork sandwich, according to the Sheffield Pork Project map created by Jenni Sayer (pics: Google)

Her interactive map features around 50 pork sandwich purveyors, from the most famous like Béres and Roses to more hidden gems, and she is keen to keep adding to it as people share their suggestions.

Explaining how it came about, she said: “I was introduced to the pork sandwich when I came to Sheffield as a student and it was the greatest discovery because I think they’re quite unique to Sheffield.

“Sadly all the places I used to really like visiting have closed down and, having not had one in a while, I’m keen to try some new places.”

Jenni Sayer (left) set up the Sheffield Park Project with her friend Laura Appleby (right) and has now launched the Sheffield Pork Project, mapping the best places in the city for roast pork sandwiches

Jenni posted on Facebook asking for people’s recommendations, starting a fierce debate and prompting more than 250 responses.

She stoked the fire by sharing how a friend had recently moved up from London and tried a pork sandwich from Béres, which left her underwhelmed.

“That proved hugely divisive. Some people were up in arms, defending Béres as a fantastic place, but others said it had gone downhill and was now sort of the fast food of the roast pork sandwich world,” she explained.

Béres is famous for its roast pork sandwiches, but are they the best in Sheffield? (pic: Google)

Besides Béres, the pork sandwich sellers getting the most love included F Funks on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough, Kings Deli and Sandwich Shop on Dixon Lane in Sheffield city centre, and John Crawshaw’s Butchers at Hillsborough Barracks shopping centre.

“I’m looking forward to trying some new places but I don’t know if I can visit them all. I might end up 10 stone heavier if I did,” joked Jenni.

Asked what makes the perfect roast pork sandwich, she said it was a combination of succulent meat and excellent crackling to provide the contrasting crunch, inside a good breadcake with plenty of apple sauce and stuffing.