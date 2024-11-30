A “critical” service that protects women in the city centre at night has been reinstated for the festive season.

Safe Square returns every Saturday in December, and New Year’s Eve until 4.30am, after funding from South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit.

It comes after an outcry at the loss of the service which helped more than 500 revellers on nights out in the city centre.

Safe Square is returning to Barker's Pool in Sheffield for the festive season after temporary funding was found. | Safe Square

Safe Square project manager Kayleigh Waine said: “I’m extremely pleased we’ve got something set up for December whilst we figure out the permanent funding model to present to the council and other authorities.”

Based in a tent Baker’s Pool, a nine-strong team of medics and bouncers offers services including medical help, somewhere to sober up and a phone charging point.

Launched in December 2023, it helped almost 500 people in distress or danger before it folded in October when funding ran out.

The team, which costs £1,466 per shift, was praised for easing the burden on police and the NHS. It is estimated that for every £1 spent on the project £9.31 is saved in A&E.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, who represents City Ward on Sheffield City Council, welcomed the funding.

He said: “Safe Square is a really important life-saving mission in Sheffield’s vibrant night-time economy.

“Crucially, it can be a place of safety for anyone who finds themselves threatened or vulnerable on a night out.

“This was a fantastic pilot project and the results of the study showed the financial savings it makes to frontline services, as well as providing safety and reassurance for anyone having a night out in the city centre.”

More than 760 people signed a petition to reinstate it.