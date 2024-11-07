Sheffield nightlife: Call to save 'critical' service Safe Square protecting women in city centre
Councillor Martin Phipps, of City Ward, said the ‘Safe Square’ scheme should be urgently reinstated ahead of Christmas.
He spoke out after the scheme was dropped in October due to a lack of funds.
Launched in December 2023, it helped almost 500 people in distress or danger, including victims of stabbings, women being followed, mental health emergencies and scores who needed time to sober up.
A nine-strong team of medics and bouncers was based in a tent in Barker’s Pool on Friday and Saturday nights until 4am.
Coun Phipps said: “Safe Square was an important addition to the city centre, providing a long called-for safe space offering support getting home, charging your phone and medical assistance.
“Alongside saving police time and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service money, women in the review said its presence made them feel safer on a night out.
“It's really critical we get a permanent Safe Square back up and running as soon as possible ahead of the busy festive period, working with partners to fund it and maximise its positive impact.”
The call to save the service was put to Sheffield City Council in an amendment to Labour group’s motion of “Reaffirming Sheffield's Commitment To Tackling Violence Against Women And Girls And Supporting the White Ribbon Campaign.”
Some 598 people have signed a petition to reinstate it.