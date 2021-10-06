The rider was described as lucky to escape with broken bones after the incident by Derbyshire Constabulary, whose officers were called out to deal with aftermath of the collision on the A57.

A force statement said: “Bike rider distracted as giving gestures to another motorist who had upset him, fails to steer for a bend and goes head on in to Focus.

“Lucky to escape with 'just' broken bones. All captured on dashcam.”

This was the scene on the Snake Pass after a serious crash on September 26

The collision happened on September 26, shortly before two weeks of roadworks closed the busy road, which runs across the Pennines between Sheffield and Glossop.

The North West Air Ambulance was sent to the scene to take the injured person to hospital. Fire crews from Glossop also attended the scene, along with traffic police officers who investigated the incident.

The car and the motorcycle both also suffered serious damage and had to be taken away from the scene by a truck.

It is the latest serious collision to happen on the busy road in the last couple of months.

In September, police said a man narrowly escaped death after his car hurtled off the pass – but was stopped from a horrific plunge into the valley by a tree.

A police spokesman said the driver was suspected of overtaking on a solid white line section of the road, which has a 50mph.

And in August two motorcyclists were airlifted to hospital after a crash which left the Snake Pass closed for more than four hours.

After the incident, concerns were raised over the lack of a mobile phone signal at the summit of the road, with the man who raised the alarm having to drive virtually all the way to Glossop before he was able to summon help for the injured riders.

Auto Trader magazine named Snake Pass one of the best driving roads in England in 2009. It is lauded for its breathtaking views of the peaks and Manchester city at its summit.

