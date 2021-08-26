Sheffield pub damaged in arson attack hopes to reopen in less than two months

Damage at The Sheaf View in Heeley

Arsonists hit the Sheaf View pub on Prospect Road in Heeley, on Friday, August 20, causing significant internal damage and the pub has been closed for urgent repairs since.

In a post on social media, managers said: “Clearly we are all devastated but we are determined to do everything we can to get open again as soon as possible.

“Having dealt with the challenges of Covid we thought we could see the light at the end of tunnel. Sadly someone has decided that they didn't want that to happen.”

The pub’s owners have now said that the damage is not as severe as they expected, and work to repair it has already begun.

The owners said: “The burnt joists have been cut out ready for the new ones to go in in the next few days.

“Our aim is to be open within four to six weeks. Come and join us for that night, it’s going to be a big one, plans are in motion.”

Fellow pub owners at the nearby Brothers Arms, the Everly Pregnant Brothers, are supporting an online appeal for funds to pay for the repair and restoration work.

They shared the appeal on their social media pages, writing: “The Sheaf View – neighbouring pub to The Brothers Arms – has suffered an alleged arson attack.

“Please help out if you can, it’s all about community.”

The appeal, set up by regular customers at the pub, states: “The Sheaf View pub in Heeley is my local. In the early hours of Friday 20th August, the pub was almost destroyed in a horrific arson attack.

“Many of you will be familiar with the Sheaf, and know that it is so much more than just a pub. It's a community hub, a family, a place for celebration, a big night out or a quiet pint and crossword.

“The Sheaf View staff are a really amazing bunch of people.

“[They] have worked incredibly hard to keep the pub going through two lockdowns, offering table service with a smile to protect us all, and constantly adapting to changes over the last 18 months.

“The business survived thanks to this, and was just starting to get back to normal when the attack took place.

“I know that many of you are as shocked and devastated by this attack on our community as I am, and I know that you won't mind me asking, on behalf of the owner and management team, to contribute the price of a pint, or a couple if you can, in order to keep paying the staff wages and get the electricity back on whilst the police, fire service and insurance company carry out their investigation.