Sheffield cafes: Italian cake maestro Mattia Paradiso set to open city's first tiramisu cafe
Two years after launching a shop in Kelham Island, Mattia Paradiso is moving into booming independent district Sharrow Vale.
Paradiso Artisan Tiramisù: Shop and Café is opening at 345 Sharrow Vale Road in what was Elma’s Cafe and Sebastian’s Cafe before that.
Mattia says he makes ‘authentic, handmade, alcohol-free tiramisu — crafted following my Nonna's (grandmother’s) traditional recipe but with a modern twist’.
Now he has raised more than £8,100 on fundraising platform Kickstarter in return for rewards including tiramisu masterclasses, branded T-shirts, tote bags and tiered tiramisu cakes.
But the rules are ‘all or nothing’ and the project will only be funded if it reaches its £9,000 goal by just after midnight on Saturday, August 2.
Mattia said: “We’re aiming to raise £9,000. Every penny will go directly towards fitting out the space — from building the kitchen and installing tables and chairs to everything else we need to open our doors and welcome you in.
“To everyone who chooses to donate, we want to say a big thank you!”
Mattia was born in Puglia, the heel of the boot in Italy.
He began making desserts during the first lockdown before moving into workspace in Manchester. In September 2023, he opened his first shop, in the trendy Krynkl development in Kelham Island.
Paradiso offers the classic sponge, cream and coffee tiramisu, as well as Biscoff, Black Forest, gingerbread, Bakewell, pistachio and Nutella versions. Or you can have them in a showstopping tiered wedding cake.
