An Italian cake specialist is set to open the first tiramisu cafe in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years after launching a shop in Kelham Island, Mattia Paradiso is moving into booming independent district Sharrow Vale.

Paradiso Artisan Tiramisù: Shop and Café is opening at 345 Sharrow Vale Road in what was Elma’s Cafe and Sebastian’s Cafe before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mattia Paradiso is launching what he says will be Sheffield's first tiramisu cafe in Sharrow Vale. | Mattia

Mattia says he makes ‘authentic, handmade, alcohol-free tiramisu — crafted following my Nonna's (grandmother’s) traditional recipe but with a modern twist’.

Now he has raised more than £8,100 on fundraising platform Kickstarter in return for rewards including tiramisu masterclasses, branded T-shirts, tote bags and tiered tiramisu cakes.

Paradiso Artisan Tiramisù: Shop and Café is opening at 345 Sharrow Vale Road in what was Elma’s Cafe and Sebastian’s Cafe before that. | Google

But the rules are ‘all or nothing’ and the project will only be funded if it reaches its £9,000 goal by just after midnight on Saturday, August 2.

Mattia said: “We’re aiming to raise £9,000. Every penny will go directly towards fitting out the space — from building the kitchen and installing tables and chairs to everything else we need to open our doors and welcome you in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any money over the target will be invested in improving our marketing and online ordering service.

“To everyone who chooses to donate, we want to say a big thank you!”

Mattia was born in Puglia, the heel of the boot in Italy.

He began making desserts during the first lockdown before moving into workspace in Manchester. In September 2023, he opened his first shop, in the trendy Krynkl development in Kelham Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paradiso offers the classic sponge, cream and coffee tiramisu, as well as Biscoff, Black Forest, gingerbread, Bakewell, pistachio and Nutella versions. Or you can have them in a showstopping tiered wedding cake.