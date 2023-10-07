Cake fans are in paradise after an Italian tiramisu specialist launched in Sheffield with a huge range and prices all the way up to £270 for a four-tier wedding cake.​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paradiso Authentic Italian, based in the Krynkl development on Shalesmoor, has a sweet five-star rating on Google Reviews.

Jessica Wilson wrote: “Amazing tiramisu! First time trying it in different flavours like Biscoff and pistachio, truly delicious and fantastic independent Italian-Sheffield business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Webster added: “Excellent. Tasty and light tiramisu cake. Large portions and good value. Friendly and helpful proprietor. Came to Sheffield at very short notice so I could collect my birthday cake.”

Mattia Paradiso has moved into Krynkl, the shipping container development at Shalesmoor, and hit a sweet spot with tiered tiramisu delights.

Boss Mattia Paradiso's products include an eight-inch square Classico, Black Forest, and Pistachio and Nutella tiramisu starting at £25.

The business also offers a show-stopping four-tier wedding cake for £270. And it will set up a stall for two hours selling tiramisu and cannoli for £225, with a fee of £4 per guest on top.

Mattia is from Puglia, the heel of the boot in Italy. He began making desserts in his kitchen during the first lockdown before moving into workspace in Manchester. He also runs a stall at markets across the region including Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he has taken the plunge and opened his first shop in trendy Kelham Island. All tiramisu is alcohol free he says and he even makes a vegan, gluten free, coffee-free version ‘as we believe that tiramisu should be for everyone!’