Micropub plans for village fish and chip shop

Plans to convert a fish and chip shop in Darton, Barnsley into a micropub have been given the go ahead by the local authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has rubber-stamped plans for the Darton Fisheries site on Church Street, to be converted into a new micropub, offering bottled beers, wines, and cocktails.

The micropub will operate daily, from noon until 11pm, with a maximum of three staff members. Staff will either car-share or use public transportation, and deliveries will be minimal, made by the owner via personal car from local wholesalers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their assessment, Barnsley Council’s planning officers noted the proposal’s compatibility with the surrounding area. The nearby retail and residential premises, are already accustomed to commercial activity, with several venues in the area already operating until 11pm without causing issues for residents.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has rubber-stamped plans for the Darton Fisheries site on Church Street, to be converted into a new micropub, offering bottled beers, wines, and cocktails.

In their documents, the applicant states that they anticipate that the bar will only open between Monday and Wednesday during busy periods such as Christmas, or when hired for events.

The applicant has also submitted a comprehensive noise control policy, which includes playing low-volume background music, with no external speakers or live performances. The policy also outlines a strict closing time, with last orders scheduled for 8.30pm Monday to Thursday, 10.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 8pm on Sundays. Outdoor seating will be closed by 9.00pm on weekends to further reduce any noise impact.