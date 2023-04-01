A landmark former pub in Eckington near Sheffield went unsold at auction this week, despite the potential to bring in more than £47,000 per year in rent for a new owner.

The Royal Hotel pub has been converted into nine different flats since it closed down and was up for sale in a Bond Wolfe livestreamed auction on Thursday. It was one of 186 properties featured in the auction, and was noted to have a guide price of £450,000 plus fees.

Take a look inside the Royal Hotel.

Ahead of the auction, Ron Darlington, a consultant director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This freehold former public house investment property is already enjoying a gross rental income of £47,640 per annum, with scope to improve.

The former pub in Eckington failed to see at auction this week

“The property is set in a corner location and has been converted into nine self-contained flats with the scope to add two additional studio flats in the future, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

“Standing in the centre of the village, the property benefits from a car park to the rear for several vehicles and offers easy access to local shopping, the bus station and leisure centre.”

The former pub is made up of two one-bed flats and one two-bed flat on the ground floor, two one-bed flats and two studio flats on the first floor, and two one-bed flats on the second floor. All of the flats in the Royal Hotel are currently said to be let, with monthly rents ranging between £395 and £475.