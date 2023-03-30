A landmark former pub near Sheffield is featuring in a live auction today to find a new owner for the nine flats now found inside.

The Royal Hotel at 1-9 Southgate in Eckington has a guide price of £450,000 and is part of an ongoing livestreamed auction with Bond Wolfe. Ron Darlington, a consultant director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This freehold former public house investment property is already enjoying a gross rental income of £47,640 per annum, with scope to improve.

"The property is set in a corner location and has been converted into nine self-contained flats with the scope to add two additional studio flats in the future, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

“Standing in the centre of the village, the property benefits from a car park to the rear for several vehicles and offers easy access to local shopping, the bus station and leisure centre.”

The current accommodation in the former pub includes two one-bed flat and one two-bed flat on the ground floor, two one-bed flats and two studio flats on the first floor, and two one-bed flats on the second floor. The landmark building is one of 186 properties featuring on the auction today, with many already having been sold.

The live auction began at 9am this morning (Thursday, March 30).

*Please note the auctioneers have not been able to inspect the property internally and therefore images should not be relied upon.

