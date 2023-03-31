News you can trust since 1887
Rose House Walkley: Popular Sheffield pub takes important step towards re-opening

A popular Sheffield pub has taken a big step towards re-opening again.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:48 BST

The Rose House, in Walkley, closed earlier this year, months after it had been attacked by vandals who smashed several of its windows last summer. The pub had remained boarded for several months, and was still boarded up in February.

But hopes of its re-opening were raised last month when the pub company which owns the building put up a board outside asking for a would-be landlord and confirmed that they were recruiting for the job.

Now more good news has arrived for the pub – with the windows that had been boarded up for months having now finally been re-glazed.

A popular Sheffield pub has taken a big step towards re-opening again. The window at the Rose House have been reglazed after being boarded up for months
Pictures of the pub this week show that there is now glass in the windows again.

Previous landlady Jacqui Hanson had soldiered on running the Rose House, on Walkley’s South Road, keeping it running for a time with boarded-up windows.

A spokesman for pub company Stonegate, says it hopes to re-open it soon. They said: “We are actively recruiting for a new Pub Partner to take this business forward and are looking to reopen as soon as possible.”

Advertising for a new landlord, the firm states: “The pub holds a lovely garden to the side of the pub near the entrance of the lounge with several wooden bench style seats available to enjoy in the summertime for external drinking for up to 50 covers.

A popular Sheffield pub has taken a big step towards re-opening again. This picture shows it last month, windows still boarded up
“Stonegate Pub Partners are seeking a publican that could fit into the close knitted community.”

Stonegate