Using Google Reviews and our own experiences for reference, we’ve picked out eleven of the best sandwich shops that Sheffield has to offer.
Doe you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!
1. Woody's Sandwich Bar
Woody's Sandwich Bar, 657 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8PT. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 198 Google Reviews). "Had the hot roast pork with apple sauce and stuffing for lunch, delicious! Couldn't recommend Woody's enough."
2. Figtree Sandwich Bar
Figtree Sandwich Bar, 7 Figtree Lane, Sheffield, S1 2DJ. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 33 Google Reviews). "The service is always fast, friendly and on point. A great selection of generously portioned, tasty lunch items available along with a daily special to mix things up."
3. Sandwich Division
Sandwich Division, 22 Division Street, Sheffield, S1 4GF. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 39 Google Reviews). "Great service, lovely staff! Baked goods are always a win from here, as are the sandwiches."
4. Feast
Feast, 31 Chapel Walk, Sheffield, S1 2PD. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 78 Google Reviews). "Only heard great things about this fine establishment. Did not disappoint!"
