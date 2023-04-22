A MasterChef star from Sheffield has joined one of the city’s most acclaimed restaurants, which is aiming for a Michelin star.

Luke Rhodes, who previously worked as senior sous chef at the University of Sheffield’s Halifax Hall hotel, has now taken on his biggest challenge yet, becoming sous chef at the highly-rated Rafters Restaurant on Oakbrook Road in Nether Green. Rafters is already recommended in the Michelin Guide, which praises its ‘modern, richly flavoured dishes’, and has three rosettes from the AA, putting it in elite company. The restaurant now hopes to make the next leap and earn a coveted Michelin star, with Luke’s help.

Luke, who is also a pro-wrestler, called the head chef there, Dan Conlon, an ‘amazing’ chef with a ‘brilliant’ team behind him, and he said it was an honour to be joining that team. He told The Star he was already good friends with Rafters’ owners, Tom Lawson and Alistair Myers, and when he learned there was an opening there he leapt at the chance.

Luke Rhodes, who reached the semi-finals of BBC show MasterChef: The Professionals, is the new sous chef at Rafters Restaurant on Oakbrook Road in Nether Green, Sheffield. Photo: Dean Atkins

Rafters Restaurant ‘like a family’ where everyone gets an input

He enjoyed his time at Buddy’s, he explained, but was excited to be returning to fine dining, rather than ‘chucking big lumps of meat about’. And he said working closer to home with a more family-friendly schedule would give him precious extra time to spend with his children, who are aged two years old and four months old.

“I’ve had a good chat with Dan and the team. They’ve already got the three rosettes so they’re definitely pushing for a fourth and if we get that then a Michelin star is definitely on the cards,” said Luke. “But I think if you push too hard for a Michelin star you end up cooking for the star and not focusing on what’s got you this far.

“They’ve got the kitchen set up to cook the best food you can cook and if they keep doing that the accolades will keep coming. I don’t think it will be long before Michelin awards Rafters a star, which will be great for Sheffield.”

Luke Rhodes, the new sous chef at Rafters Restaurant in Nether Green, Sheffield, with the rest of the team at the Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant, which also has three AA rosettes. Photo: Dean Atkins

‘Unbelievable’ dishes on the menu at Sheffield's Rafters Restaurant

While Dan is in charge, Luke said Rafters is like a family and everyone’s contribution is appreciated. “Even the lower ranked chefs get to have their input on the menu. We all dish test together and it’s either a yay or a nay,” he explained.

