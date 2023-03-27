Sheffield was overlooked by the prestigious Michelin Guide as it handed out stars to the nation’s best restaurants.

Some 20 restaurants were given a one-star rating for the first time, three got two stars and four were awarded a green star at the annual ceremony. Twenty new Bib Gourmands – venues that offer a quality three-course meal at a reasonable price – were announced last week. But there was disappointment as none of Sheffield’s contenders were included in the awards this year.

Nevertheless, the Michelin website lists three quality restaurants locally. Here's what inspectors made of them:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rafters, Oakbrook Road, Nether Green

While not having a star, Rafters has been recommended in the Michelin Guide many times.

Exposed beams and brick add character to this stylish first floor restaurant, which offers set four and six course menus of modern, richly flavoured dishes; cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride. Wines are usefully listed by their style and characteristics. For the full experience book the chef’s table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jöro, Krynkl, 294 Shalesmoor

A simple but stylish place in the Krynkl shipping container development, run by a keen chef-owner. Tasting menus mix modern British, New Nordic and Asian cuisine and feature some unusual combinations; book the Chef’s Bench to really feel part of the action. House of Jöro offers four bedrooms a short walk away.

Old Vicarage, Ridgeway Moor (technically Derbyshire but is listed as Sheffield in the guide)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joro chef Luke French, has won many accolades. The Michelin Guide says 'book the Chef’s Bench to really feel part of the action'.

A delightful former vicarage in a semi-rural spot on the city’s edge. Two fixed price menus offer sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences; the ‘Prestige’ best showcases the chef’s abilities.