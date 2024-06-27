Rafters: Owner of one of Sheffield’s critically acclaimed fine-dining restaurants announces departure
Tom Lawson, of Rafters Restaurant, in Nether Green, has revealed he has left the restaurant after more than a decade.
The Oakbrook Road eatery has blazed a trail since opening in 1989, and earned its third AA Rosette in 2022 under both Tom and Alistair Myers’ ownership.
As of June 24, Tom has announced he has stepped away to follow a new journey, and the restaurant will continue under Alistair’s guidance.
On social media, Tom wrote: “Some big news to share!! I have officially left Rafters… After over a decade…
“Buying a restaurant at 22 isn’t for everyone. After a month I was ready to give the keys back! But having spent just over 10 years at the helm I am stepping away to follow a new journey. The past decade has taught me a tremendous amount and I am so incredibly proud of what we have achieved.”
Tom wished the ‘very best for the future’ to head chef Dan Conlon, the manager, Ben Ward, and the rest of the team. He added: “Thank you to all the people who have made the last 10 years at Rafters such an incredible journey!”
Last year, The Star spoke to Alistair and Tom who confirmed they had signed another four year lease, and were determined to make it to the restaurant’s 20th anniversary.
Alistair said challenges including Covid and the cost-of-living crisis had made things ‘horrendously difficult’, but it has continued to impress critics, earning itself a mention in the Michelin Guide for 2024.
The guide describes how the exposed beams and brick 'add character to this stylish first floor restaurant'. It praises the 'richly flavoured dishes', which it says are 'cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride'.
To book a table, or to find out more about Rafters, please visit: https://raftersrestaurant.co.uk/
