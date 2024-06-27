Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The co-owner of a renowned restaurant in Sheffield has announced his departure after 10 years at the helm.

Tom Lawson, of Rafters Restaurant, in Nether Green, has revealed he has left the restaurant after more than a decade.

The Oakbrook Road eatery has blazed a trail since opening in 1989, and earned its third AA Rosette in 2022 under both Tom and Alistair Myers’ ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of June 24, Tom has announced he has stepped away to follow a new journey, and the restaurant will continue under Alistair’s guidance.

Rafters Restaurant owners Alistair Myers and Tom Lawson pictured shortly after they took over in 2013 | NSTB

On social media, Tom wrote: “Some big news to share!! I have officially left Rafters… After over a decade…

“Buying a restaurant at 22 isn’t for everyone. After a month I was ready to give the keys back! But having spent just over 10 years at the helm I am stepping away to follow a new journey. The past decade has taught me a tremendous amount and I am so incredibly proud of what we have achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom wished the ‘very best for the future’ to head chef Dan Conlon, the manager, Ben Ward, and the rest of the team. He added: “Thank you to all the people who have made the last 10 years at Rafters such an incredible journey!”

Tom Lawson (left) and Alistair Myers (second from right) with sous chef Luke Rhodes (second from left) and head chef Dan Conlon (right). | National World

Last year, The Star spoke to Alistair and Tom who confirmed they had signed another four year lease, and were determined to make it to the restaurant’s 20th anniversary.

Alistair said challenges including Covid and the cost-of-living crisis had made things ‘horrendously difficult’, but it has continued to impress critics, earning itself a mention in the Michelin Guide for 2024.

The guide describes how the exposed beams and brick 'add character to this stylish first floor restaurant'. It praises the 'richly flavoured dishes', which it says are 'cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride'.