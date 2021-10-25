Popular Sheffield venue Lost and Found launches new Autumn menu - with treats including black truffle croquettes and Suffolk pork
A restaurant and cocktail bar has taken its dining to new levels this autumn with a new menu of seasonal plates.
The menu launches on Wednesday, October 27, at Lost and Found, on Ecclesall Road, and is led by executive chef Jon Mahoney.
Dive into nibbles of black truffle croquettes, Suffolk pork and rosemary salami, before enjoying starters of seared wild-caught scallops with minted peas and chorizo jam, beef ragu and mozzarella arancini with truffle and Madeira mayonnaise, or whole burrata with romesco sauce and charred padrón peppers.
For the main show, the menu takes diners on a culinary trip across land, river, and garden. Highlights include teriyaki glazed duck breast with a salad of sesame noodles, cucumber, spring onion and radish served with a spiced soy broth, British lobster thermidor with seasoned fried and green salad and Chargrilled harissa aubergine served with Kalamata olives, tabbouleh salad, hummus, and dukkha spice.
The Lost and Found’s oven pizzas will be back, as will a selection of 21-day aged steaks, cooked to perfection in the charcoal oven and served with confit tomato, triple-cooked chips, and buttermilk onion rings.
Those popping in for lunch or a quick bite can enjoy a selection of finger-friendly dishes from fish finger open sandwiches through to small plates of Cornflake chicken with chipotle mayonnaise and jalapeños, glazed lamb ribs and bang bang cauliflower.
Not to be forgotten, pair dinner with a bottle of wine from the expertly curated list or opt for one of The Lost and Found’s cocktails.