The menu launches on Wednesday, October 27, at Lost and Found, on Ecclesall Road, and is led by executive chef Jon Mahoney.

Dive into nibbles of black truffle croquettes, Suffolk pork and rosemary salami, before enjoying starters of seared wild-caught scallops with minted peas and chorizo jam, beef ragu and mozzarella arancini with truffle and Madeira mayonnaise, or whole burrata with romesco sauce and charred padrón peppers.

For the main show, the menu takes diners on a culinary trip across land, river, and garden. Highlights include teriyaki glazed duck breast with a salad of sesame noodles, cucumber, spring onion and radish served with a spiced soy broth, British lobster thermidor with seasoned fried and green salad and Chargrilled harissa aubergine served with Kalamata olives, tabbouleh salad, hummus, and dukkha spice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lost and Found on Ecclesall Road, has taken its dining to new levels this autumn with an exciting new menu of seasonal plates

The Lost and Found’s oven pizzas will be back, as will a selection of 21-day aged steaks, cooked to perfection in the charcoal oven and served with confit tomato, triple-cooked chips, and buttermilk onion rings.

Those popping in for lunch or a quick bite can enjoy a selection of finger-friendly dishes from fish finger open sandwiches through to small plates of Cornflake chicken with chipotle mayonnaise and jalapeños, glazed lamb ribs and bang bang cauliflower.

Not to be forgotten, pair dinner with a bottle of wine from the expertly curated list or opt for one of The Lost and Found’s cocktails.