Take a walk down the High Street and you’ll notice an abundance of vegan bakeries and breakfast cafes – from the Portugese-inspired Cafe Lisboa to the Crooked Cafe, serving more traditional British breakfast fare.

Each of these places are real hives of activity at the weekend. On any given Saturday morning you’ll see baristas working hard to brew up specialist coffees and chefs at the back cooking up their latest artisan speciality as friends and family chatter away up front over a coffee and sandwich.

Pom Kitchen.

It is a delight to take in the smells of freshly served coffee and sweet bakes.

Pom Kitchen is the latest business to set up shop in this Mecca of brunch venues.

The cafe has opened in the former Priceless bargains shop – which served the community for many years – so it is nice to see the space going to good use and not sitting empty.

This is not the first venture for the business as another shop on Sharrow Vale Road has been running successfully since 2017.

Sandwich and brownie from Pom.

The bakery’s colourful treats, from rainbow-swirl bagels to pink milkshakes and eye-popping salads, have been popular with customers in the original store and the owners have clearly seen a good opportunity to expand into Crookes.

And so to the food.

Upon entering I was struck by the colourful interior and sheer number of sweet and savoury treats on offer.

I went for a sandwich packed with tomato hummus, falafel, carrot, onion and spinach, and a bueno brownie.

The sandwich was generously-sized and wholly filling.

As a fan of Moroccan food, the flavours in this North African-inspired dish balanced each other out perfectly.

Likewise, the brownie, with it’s dense and moist texture, was extremely satisfying.

£9 for both is about what you would expect to pay for an artisan bakery in one of the city’s blooming suburbs.

Pom itself is also blooming and is diversifying into other products.

A spokesperson at the shop said: “Now with our larger space we have added tonnes of exciting new additions to Pom.

"On the retail side we have rainbow dried flowers, fashion and home wares all sourced with a keen eye on design that sit alongside the best Vegan deli products, including artisan cheeses and freshly baked bread.

"We want the Pom Experience to be totally immersive and a really fun space to be in… who knows what the future holds?”