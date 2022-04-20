Lisboa Café Sheffield: Popular Portuguese cafe reopens after revamp and with new menu

Lisboa Café and Patisserie closed their site in the Peace Gardens on December 31 2020 after being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But owner Dan Martins saw this as an opportunity to use the time to redevelop the site further by adding breakfast and lunchtime options and refreshing the design of the venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Martins, managing director of Lisboa Patisserie, outside the store in Crookes.

The new store has now reopened with an enhanced indoor seating area, outdoor seating and take away options.

Dan said: “Being Portuguese I grew up learning the importance of heritage. Lisboa has been a real labour of love for me, so having the opportunity to create something that has that strong history and the provenance is really key.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be back open in the city centre, we had so much support for us last time and we look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers who we’ve missed immensely.”

In addition to the city centre site revamp, Lisboa also recently opened a new site in the Spaces building at the Digital Campus, a co-working space close to the train station.

Lisboa has reopened following a revamp.

For Spaces the brand has launched its new concept “Little Lisboa” where they continue too offer their specialised Portuguese range but on a reduced menu.

Lisboa is also looking to develop its own Fairtrade coffee roast and certified organic tea blends.

Another cafe launched in Crookes High Street last summer and bosses said the outlet has seen positive growth since opening it’s doors to customers.

Various pastries.

Lisboa specialises in traditional Portuguese products and aims to elevate traditional baking methods to a new level.

Lisboa has gained a reputation locally for it’s Nata pastries, plus other signature baked goods such as Mil Folhas, Bolo de Arroz, Bola de Berlim and their famous giant mixed grill toastie.