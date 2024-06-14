One of Sheffield’s most popular bars has opened a sister venue just outside the city centre - and these photos give a first look inside.

Poco officially opens today, Friday, June 14, at Stag Works, on John Street, off Bramall Lane.

It is the little sister to Piña, in Neepsend, the hugely popular Mexican restaurant and bar specialising in mezcal and tequila-based cocktails.

Poco will serve up cocktails, wines and small plates at its small but stylish home within Stag Works in the Little Sheffield neighbourhood which is fast rivalling Kelham Island and Neepsend as one of the city’s trendiest districts.

Owner Joe Cribley said: “It’s more of a sit-down cosy cocktail and wine bar, with table service. We’re still very much inspired by Mexican and South American spirits and cocktails and want to elevate and showcase new drinks that we don’t necessarily have chance to at piña."

The drinks and food menus will rotate seasonally, with examples of the small plates on offer including gilda, consisting of anchovies, olives and green chilli peppers; and montaditos, which are traditional Spanish bite-sized open sandwiches.

The cocktail menu includes breakfast in oaxaca, Poco’s twist on a breakfast margarita, made with mezcal, Robin of Loxley Morochello, Cocchi Extra Dry, Bungle’s pineapple & grapefruit marmalade, lime and salt; and midori sour, a take on the 70s classic, with Barsol Quebranta Pisco, Midori melon liqueur, lime, sugar, winter melon bitters and egg whites.

Poco joins businesses including Zephyr’s bar and grass roots music venue, Lovely Rita’s bakery, Mamnick fashion store and Sophie Farrar ceramics at Stag Works, where Joe said there is a ‘lovely community’.

He is hoping to replicate the success of Piña, which has been a huge hit since opening in 2018 at a former warehouse on Harvest Lane.

