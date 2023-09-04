BBC Good Food's Tony Naylor has dined his way around the city to produce his pick of the best places at which to eat, from 'cheap eats' to restaurants which are perfect for a 'special occasion'.
While many of the choices will not surprise you, with Jöro, Juke & Loe and Tonco all among his favourites, there are bound to be some gems on his list which you've not tried before.
1. Best places to eat
These are some of the best places at which to eat in Sheffield according to BBC Good Food
2. Rutland Arms
The Rutland Arms pub on Brown Street is another of BBC Good Food's picks for casual dining in Sheffield city centre. Chef Richard Storer is praised for his innovative menu, featuring perfectly cooked classics like chip butties and burgers alongside more adventurous fare like smoked anchovies on toast (with lemon and caper butter or mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes), while the Sunday roasts also come highly recommended. Photo: submit
3. Tamper at Sellers Wheel
Tamper at Sellers Wheel on Arundel Street is rated by BBC Good Food as the best place in Sheffield city centre for casual dining, with dishes from £6.80 and praise for its 'Antipodean-style all-day brunches and great coffee', with its spicy mince on ciabatta with poached eggs & herb hollandaise among the favourites on the menu. Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Pina
Pina, on Harvest Lane, in Kelham Island, Sheffield, is another of BBC Good Food's tips for casual dining in the city, with its combination of tacos and margaritas proving hugely popular. The citrus confit pork with salsa verde and pink onions is among the standout dishes. Photo: from venue