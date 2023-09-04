News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Wednesday’s XI for Leeds United sees interesting formation return
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
United boss responds to Baldock transfer talk after AEK Athens links
United close to McAtee breakthrough amid Everton deadline race

Sheffield restaurants: The 23 best restaurants in Sheffield according to BBC Good Food

From fine dining to street food, Sheffield has no shortage of great restaurants to satisfy all tastes and every budget.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST

BBC Good Food's Tony Naylor has dined his way around the city to produce his pick of the best places at which to eat, from 'cheap eats' to restaurants which are perfect for a 'special occasion'.

While many of the choices will not surprise you, with Jöro, Juke & Loe and Tonco all among his favourites, there are bound to be some gems on his list which you've not tried before.

These are some of the best places at which to eat in Sheffield according to BBC Good Food

1. Best places to eat

These are some of the best places at which to eat in Sheffield according to BBC Good Food

Photo Sales
The Rutland Arms pub on Brown Street is another of BBC Good Food's picks for casual dining in Sheffield city centre. Chef Richard Storer is praised for his innovative menu, featuring perfectly cooked classics like chip butties and burgers alongside more adventurous fare like smoked anchovies on toast (with lemon and caper butter or mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes), while the Sunday roasts also come highly recommended.

2. Rutland Arms

The Rutland Arms pub on Brown Street is another of BBC Good Food's picks for casual dining in Sheffield city centre. Chef Richard Storer is praised for his innovative menu, featuring perfectly cooked classics like chip butties and burgers alongside more adventurous fare like smoked anchovies on toast (with lemon and caper butter or mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes), while the Sunday roasts also come highly recommended. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Tamper at Sellers Wheel on Arundel Street is rated by BBC Good Food as the best place in Sheffield city centre for casual dining, with dishes from £6.80 and praise for its 'Antipodean-style all-day brunches and great coffee', with its spicy mince on ciabatta with poached eggs & herb hollandaise among the favourites on the menu.

3. Tamper at Sellers Wheel

Tamper at Sellers Wheel on Arundel Street is rated by BBC Good Food as the best place in Sheffield city centre for casual dining, with dishes from £6.80 and praise for its 'Antipodean-style all-day brunches and great coffee', with its spicy mince on ciabatta with poached eggs & herb hollandaise among the favourites on the menu. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Pina, on Harvest Lane, in Kelham Island, Sheffield, is another of BBC Good Food's tips for casual dining in the city, with its combination of tacos and margaritas proving hugely popular. The citrus confit pork with salsa verde and pink onions is among the standout dishes.

4. Pina

Pina, on Harvest Lane, in Kelham Island, Sheffield, is another of BBC Good Food's tips for casual dining in the city, with its combination of tacos and margaritas proving hugely popular. The citrus confit pork with salsa verde and pink onions is among the standout dishes. Photo: from venue

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsSheffieldFoodKelham IslandBBC