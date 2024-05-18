Piña Sheffield: 'Perfect' tacos win the day on C4 show Come Dine With Me: The Professionals
A Sheffield restaurant and cocktail bar has stormed to victory on Come Dine With Me: The Professionals, thanks to its ‘perfect’ tacos.
Piña, on Harvest Lane, in Neepsend, saw off competition from the Sicilian restaurant Bella Donna, on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, and Backyard BBQ, an American smokehouse at The Arcade, Barnsley, to triumph on the Channel 4 show.
Harry and Yav, from Piña, wowed their fellow diners from Bella Donna and Backyard BBQ with their ‘amazing’ Mexican flavours, scoring an impressive 34/40.
The prawn ceviche and corn rib starters went down a treat but it was the ‘perfect’ trio of tacos - beef, mushroom and fish - which really blew the others away.
The Mezcal tres leches dessert also impressed, thanks to its ‘spectacular’ flavours.
New venue opening
Piña is launching a sister venue called Poco, at Stag Works, a former cutlery works just outside the city centre on John Street, in an area of Highfield known as ‘Little Sheffield’.
It said the new venue will serve ‘the usual array of our favourite tequilas and mezcals alongside a seasonally rotating cocktail menu, branching out into a few more of the classics, South American inspired twists and delicious wines’.
Come Dine With Me: The Professionals pits pairs from three restaurants against one another as they take it in turns to host before scoring each other out of 20.
Monica and Katrina from Bella Donna finished second with a score of 32/40, while Fraser and Karine from Backyard BBQ came third with 25 points.
Bella Donna’s seafood risotto starter was its biggest hit, with diners calling it ‘amazing’ and ‘delicious’, but there were mixed reviews for the breadcrumbed fillet of beef with veg, which was described variously as ‘absolutely beautiful’ and ‘all very soft, squidgy’. One diner said the cannolo dessert was ‘up there’ with the best he had ever eaten.
Backyard BBQ’s nachos with brisket and a cheesy sauce earned mixed reviews, with diners admiring the ‘lovely’ sauce but calling the dish a bit ‘simple’. As for the huge BBQ platter main course, diners enjoyed the ‘perfect’ ribs and wings but one found the pork ‘a bit chewy’, while the apple pie with custard for dessert was described as ‘lovely’.
