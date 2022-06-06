Plans for new pizzeria and grill in Barnsley to be decided

An application for premises at 79 Huddersfield Road will be decided at Wednesday’s meeting.

Applicant Ecco Pizzeria and Grill hope to be granted a license to supply alcohol Sunday to Thursday 11am until 11pm, and Friday and Saturday 11am until 11.30pm.

If approved, alcohol is only to be served with food and with a minimum spend of £8, according to application documents.

Opening times are proposed on Sunday to Thursday – 7.30am until 11.30pm, and Friday and Saturday 07.30 am until midnight.

The whole premises will be covered by internal and external CCTV, and the applicants state they will operate a challenge 25 policy to prevent the sale of alcohol to under 18’s.

“All staff will be fully trained to request proof of age before alcohol is sold and signage will be displayed at the counter,” adds the document.

“Late night refreshment is requested for indoors and outdoors as the premises is a food outlet wishing to serve food for consumption on the premises and also to provide takeaway and delivery service.

"A personal licence holder will be at the premises at all times when alcohol is being sold or at busy times.”

Litter bins will also be provided outside the premises.

Two objections have been received, on the grounds of “disruption”, parking facilities, and “public nuisance”.