Barnsley could become “developers paradise” without masterplans, says council leader

Councillor sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, told last Wednesday’s (June 1) cabinet meeting that the borough’s masterplans are in place to “protect public interest”.

A number of masterplans have been approved in the borough, including in Carlton, Goldthorpe, Hoyland, and Royston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, told last week's cabinet meeting that without the borough's masterplans are in place to "protect public interest"

They inform future planning applications, and are subject to public consultation.

“The job of the planning board is to weigh up the evidence and judge the application against the evidence,” added Coun Sir Steve Houghton.

“It is important we listen to what the public have to say, and if they come up with evidential issues, that they can be properly considered.

“But it has to be evidence based, it’s not simply that we don’t like what’s going on.

“I’m pleased to say Barnsley, we have a good track record of decision making. We have a good track record of transparency and performance in our planning procedures.

“Those masterplans we went through are there to protect public interest, to ensure that when applications come in they can be appropriately judged against the kind of criteria we would want to see for planning in Barnsley – not a free for all, which is what we would get otherwise.

“It would really be a developer’s paradise, just come in and do what you want, if we hadn’t got the local plan and the masterplan to give that guidance.