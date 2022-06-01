If approved at Barnsley Council’s next planning board meeting on June 7, the homes will be built on a vacant plot of land to the east of the Aldi supermarket on Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe.

Access is off Barnsley Road, via a shared access with Aldi, according to a report to councillors.

The scheme will be made up of eight two bed homes, 29 three beds and two four beds, along with four two bed affordable units.

A S106 contribution of £256,000 to provide nine primary and seven secondary school places will be required from the developer.

A further £75,593 would be required for off-site green space provision, and £32,250 toward sustainable travel.

A 2.4m acoustic fence is also proposed where houses back on to the A635 or Aldi.

Six objections to the scheme have been received, on the grounds of access and road safety, the number of properties on the site, noise and dust during construction, and “concerns over the new houses using existing boundary fences”.

Dearne South’s former councillor May Noble also objected to the scheme, “raising concerns about the shared entrance with Aldi and theamount of traffic associated with the store.”

Fellow Dearne South councillor Neil Danforth requested that 106 monies are honoured, the drives are tarmac, and the traffic noise is contained.

An attenuation pond is proposed, as well as “a small substation and pumping station”

“Access is taken from a private section of entrance road serving the existing Aldi store,” adds the report.

“In order for the development to be acceptable in highways and planning terms, there is a need to bring this access forwards for adoption which may require remedial works.

"The existing site is a grass field with some hedgerows and a few trees around the edges.

"In this respect it has some visual amenity value which will be lost as a result of the development.

“However, this impact is mitigated in part by the urban edges to the site.

“The applicant has also retained the more valuable habitats on site and maximised mitigation for habitats lost.

“On this basis the proposal is accepted to be sustainable development.”